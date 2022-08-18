Ports: MAN urges Nigerian government to provide equipment to ease cargo inspection

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) says the government should provide scanners and other equipment that can help improve the time taken to inspect cargoes.

Mansur Ahmed, president of the association, said this on Wednesday during its 39th annual general meeting with the southwest zone, held in Ibadan.

Ahmed said the federal government needs to improve the time taken to inspect cargoes at ports by making scanners available.

“It is important to improve on the time taken to containers and cargoes at the ports by ensuring that second trade facilitation equipment such as scanners are available,” he said.

“We are also calling on the government to enforce, evaluate and monitor the implementation of the executive order 003 of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) to ensure compliance by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).”

Ahmed advised governments at all levels to work in synergy and carry along stakeholders in inventing appropriate strategies to improve and stabilise the economy.

In his remarks, Bayo Lawal, acting governor of Oyo state, charged manufacturers to create robust policies and partner with other agencies and stakeholders to promote manufacturing in the country.

He said the Oyo state government would continue to create an enabling business environment for human and material capital to thrive.