The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN) has debunked insinuations that its newly elected Moderator of the General Assembly and Prelate of the Church, His Eminence, Most Rev Ekpenyong Akpanika, had emerged through suspicious process.

The Church, which expressed dismay over the attempt by some people to discredit the electoral process of choosing its leader, described as “fake news” the publication in some news outlets suggesting that the new Prelate referred to the process of his election as “ungodly.”

In a statement issued yesterday and made available to journalists, the Director of Information and Public Relations Affairs of the PCN, Rev. Nnoke Ibe, insisted that the new Prelate neither granted any interview on the said date of August 15, 2023, nor expressed any view faulting the electoral process of the Church.

The statement said: “We are using this medium to make it clear that the Prelate never granted any press interview nor did he speak to any member of the press on the said date. We, therefore, wonder where that interview was held or where the Prelate might have made that embarrassing statement.

“We further clarify that whatever the Prelate might have said on any other occasion should not be taken out of context. To clear any doubt, we are confident that the process that produces the leadership of the Church has always been adjudged by observers to be stringent, transparent, free, and fair.”

The PCN spokesman asserted that the new Moderator of the General Assembly and Prelate of the Church was elected through a free and transparent process, warning mischief makers to desist from taking what Rev Akpanika had said in the past out of context.

He, therefore, urged the public to ignore any attempt by anybody to cast slur or aspersion on it or the person of the Prelate and Moderator, Rev. Ekpenyong Akpanika.

Ibe pointed out that the Church has over the years maintained a stringent pattern in choosing its leadership with the guidance of the Holy Spirit; hence, delegates were free to vote their choices without any form of intimidation.

“In the processes of the elections, the PCN prayerfully depends on the leadership of the Holy Spirit as members and ministers of proven integrity gather to vote for their choices without inducement or any form of pressure. The election that produced His Eminence Ekpenyong Akpanika followed this same time-tested procedure.

“We want to finally affirm that the Prelate has promised to continue to resist all ungodly influences and practices in the process of choosing leaders for the Church to ensure that it remains pure and guided by righteousness.

According to the Prelate, elections must be devoid of ungodly, unchristian, and unethical practices.”

Most Rev Ekpeyong Akpanika emerged last week as the new PCN Prelate at the 25th General Assembly of the Church in Calabar, Cross River State. He was elected successor to the outgoing Prelate, His Eminence, Nzie Nsi Eke.