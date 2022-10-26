Presidential amnesty may end in November 2022

Facts have emerged that the Presidency has given the new Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Tariye Ndiomu (retd.), the singular task to wind down the programme not later than November 30, 2022.

Ndiomu’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was announced on September 16, 2022, following the removal of his predecessor, Colonel Milland Dikio (retd.).

Newsmen gathered on Wednesday that the directive to Ndiomu to round off the PAP for the Niger Delta ex-agitators was contained in a policy document with specific “terms of reference” and a calendar of activities, given to him by the Presidency.

A copy of the document sighted by newsmen indicated that the process of terminating the presidential amnesty scheme might last between October 17 and November 30, 2022.

In the 13-point terms of reference titled, ‘Winding Down The Presidential Amnesty Programme’, the new PAP boss was mandated to “Ensure the cessation of all processes of contract award immediately; identify and profile beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme from inception between 17th and 31st October, 2022.

“Engage reputable Audit Firm indigenous to the Niger Delta Area to carry out and conclude by 30th November, 2022, the audit of all Programmes undertaken by PAP from inception to ascertain:

“Total number and categories of programmes undertaken; total amount spent on the programme and on each program component; total number of ex-agitators trained, specifying their programmes.

“Number and category of outstanding eligible beneficiaries; Ex-agitators still in various training institutions; Number of leaders/beneficiaries of the monthly stipends. Debt profile.”

The presidency further directed Ndiomu to “Propose a mechanism for the settlement of outstanding debts, if any, by 31st December, 2022.

“Take inventory and compile list of all movable and immovable property by 31st December, 2022.

“Embark on holistic consultation/engagement of critical stakeholders and public enlightenment on the imperative of winding down the PAP between 1st and 30th November, 2022.”

Checks show that since he took over the mantle of leadership, Ndiomu had embarked on consultation of critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta with visits to some former militant leaders, including Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, King Ateke Tom and Asari Dokubo.

He had also scheduled a meeting of leaders and stakeholders for Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on October 14, before the rising floodwaters cut off the East-West Road, forcing him to cancel the engagement.

Newsmen report that Ndiomu had during his visit to King Ateke Tom at Ochochiri, Okirika, Rivers State, explained that the PAP would not be stopped abruptly, while saying that “The whole idea is to get them (stakeholders) to understand the fact that, first of all, the amnesty programme itself by name will end.”

A source, which spoke in confidence, said the Federal Government was determined to ensure that the PAP did continue after the current political dispensation.

However, some stakeholders have cautioned against the scrapping of the PAP as such a decision could result in fresh hostilities and weaken the relative peace in the Niger Delta.