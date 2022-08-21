Primate Ayodele warns Angola’s Joao Lourenco ahead of election

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the President of Angola, Joao Lourenco, ahead of the presidential election, which will hold on August 24, 2022.

The warning by Primate Ayoldele, was contained in a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Sunday.

He revealed that Lourenco will have some factors going against him in the election if he doesn’t adjust and put the country in order.

He revealed that the opposition and other parties will join hands together to unseat him and that if he wants to win the election, he must take every step to actualise victory because the opposition is bent on chasing him out of office.

Ayodele said: President Joao Lourenco of Angola will see some factors go against him if he doesn’t adjust before the election.

“He has to do a lot of things about the economy and put the country in order, otherwise they will form a coalition against him.

“The opposition and other parties will join hands together to unseat him.

“He must not sleep if he wants to win.

“He must put his party together if he wants to win.

“He must take every step to actualise victory because the opposition has planned how to chase him out of office.”

Primate Ayodele advised President Lourenco to address domestic matters and put his house in order to get a chance at victory because the oppositions are already on their way to victory.

He added: “He must urgently address domestic matters.

“They are ready to chase him out, but if he can put his house together, he may get a chance.

“Already, the opposition is on its way to victory against him.

“He must strategise so he can retain his seat because there are lot of political matters to challenge with.

“He must also work on ethnicity matters so that he can win if not, his victory will be denied.”