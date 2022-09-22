Professor arrested for allegedly assaulting female orderly

A Professor Zainab Duke Abiola has been arrested in Abuja for allegedly ordering the assault of her female police orderly.

It was gathered Abiola of Area 11 in Abuja, reportedly ordered her domestic staff comprising the house maid, one Rebecca Enechido and a male suspect at large to beat up her orderly.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

A Twitter user, @DejiAdesogan, who shared a photo of the policewoman with a bloodied face, alleged: “DISTURBING NEWS: Reports of one Prof Dike Zainab of Area 11 in Abuja who allegedly assaulted her Police Orderly & also ordered her maids to beat her up. Thorough investigation & prosecution of the culprits will serve as deterrent to others. Totally inhumane & unacceptable!!!”.

Reacting to the development, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, on Thursday directed an express prosecution of the arrested suspects who are in Police custody.

Preliminary investigation, IGP said, showed an overwhelming evidence of culpability on the part of the Professor and her domestic staff.

He also tasked the investigative team to ensure the fleeing suspect is arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi explained: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has strongly condemned the grievous assault of a female Police Officer, Inspector Teju Moses, by her principal who is a Legal practitioner and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and her domestic staff comprising the house maid, one Rebecca Enechido and a male suspect currently at large.

“Zainab Duke, an Mbaise born activist, grievously assaulted her orderly in company of some accomplices on Tuesday 20th September, 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja, due to the refusal of the orderly to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house”.

Adejobi clarified that the suspect, Prof. Zainab, who name-drops the IGP, his family members, and other officers in the top hierarchy of the Force has no acquaintance with the Police in any form as erroneously peddled on social media.

Adejobi said the IGP has ordered the withdrawal of all Police personnel attached to the Professor.

He said the police boss expressed consternation at the fact that an individual who claims to be an advocate for human rights could: “stoop so low to violate the rights of another individual, a police officer tasked with ensuring her protection”.