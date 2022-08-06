Proprietor: Education primary legacy nation can offer citizens

Proprietor of Happy Gate International School, Odokekere, Ogijo, Pastor Adewale Adegoke Ajiboye, has said that education is the greatest legacy that both parents and government can give to change the fortune of the country.

In his remarks at the end of the year party of the school on Thursday, Ajiboye, who is also the chairman of United Way Community Development Association (CDA), Eyita, Zone 6, Ogijo admonished the students to be good ambassadors. “Education is the best legacy and policy parents can ever give to their offspring and the primary legacy a nation can give to her citizens”.

He encouraged all parents to ensure their children become good ambassadors in the society as they represent their true identity.

“End of the session party helps children to learn more about our culture like dressing, language, cultural dance and also helps to discover new things of lives,” he said.

He emphasised that the invention of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Nigeria’s educational system has bridged the gap and greatly reduced learning losses caused by the shortfall of stand and education system in government-owned schools.

The proprietress of the school, Mrs. Kehinde Ajiboye was excited with the large turnout of the parents at the party. She said “Education is the best legacy a parent can ever give given a ward on this earth. Money enhances life but doesn’t determine life”. She encourages parents and Guardians to help their children in this live changing ventures they embark on.”

Located at 4/6 Zeenat Shoderu Chose, off Sho-Sho Block Drive, Odokekere, Ogijo, Ogun State, the gathering was indeed a joyful moment as pupils and their parents were excited at the introduction of new innovations. The pupils sang different cultural songs from Yoruba and Igbo dialects, displayed choreography and had question and answer session. It was hard for parents to remain on their seats as they were marveled with the various display of their wards.