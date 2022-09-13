Protesting students pass vote of no confidence in Chris Ngige, Adamu Adamu

Students under the umbrella of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South-West zone have passed a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, over the prolonged strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students body, on Monday informed of taking protests to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Sagamu Interchange) over the ongoing ASUU strike.

Speaking on the protest, coordinator of the students body, Adegboye Olatunji stated that the protest was organised as a result of the lingering ASUU strike.

Olatunji stated, “Since the inception of this administration, we have seen how a meagre sum is allocated to the educational sector. It is based on the foregoing that we declare a protest against the prolonged ASUU strike which has ultimately affected the progress of Nigerian students for the past six months. And, we also passed a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of legal tussle, there are speculations that the National Industrial Court may assign the case between the Federal Government and the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities to another judge.

It was gathered that the judge, who presided over the case on Monday, Polycap Hamman, is a vacation judge.

The case, which was filed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has been adjourned till Friday.