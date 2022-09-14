PSC boss Musiliu Smith quits amid recruitment crisis

The Chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, has resigned his position.

It was gathered that the Board of the Commission asked Smith to resign and he accepted.

An impeccable source at the commission told newsmen that Smith, a former Inspector-General of Police, is expected to hand over to Retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi representing the judiciary at the commission.

Ikechukwu Ani, the spokesman for the commission, also confirmed the resignation to newsmen on the phone.

The commission and the Office of the Inspector-General of Police had been at loggerheads over which body has the right to conduct the recruitment into the Force.

The PSC had advertised recruitment for constables and urged interested applicants to visit its website to apply.

But the police in a statement urged members of the public to discard the notice, insisting that the recruitment process is the sole responsibility of the Force.