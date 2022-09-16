PSC staff members call off strike

The Joint Union Congress of Police Service Commission has suspended its indefinite strike action.

Three weeks strike was embarked upon on the 29th of August due to what they called a deliberate act of making the staff redundant in carrying out their constitutional duties.

The chairman of the union, Adoyi Adoyi, explained that the call-off is to allow the new management to look into its demands.

The union added that other reasons for the strike are to show how discontent the PSC is been run by the then chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith.

As far as the union is concerned “some of our demands are a poor condition of service, complicity with the police authorities to rid off staff members constitutional duties, bad working conditions among others”.

On Wednesday, a former chairman of the Commission and a retired Inspector General of Police (IGP), Musiliu Smith, formally resigned his appointment on health grounds.

He was tentatively replaced by retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi pending a substantive appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.