PSNAFSA applauds military fight against terrorists, calls for citizens’ collaboration

Prayer and Support for Nigerian Armed Forces and other Security Agencies, PSNAFSA , a non-governmental organisation, has applauded efforts of the Nigeria Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the ongoing fight against insurgency and oil theft .

It said it is evident that the “balance of terror has dramatically and effectively titled against terrorists-insurgents, as they are being smoked out from their dens and hideouts in a retaliatory recourse and unconventional tactics by the gallant defense and security forces.

“Recent onslaught on terrorists, bandits and economic vandals in the northern part of the country are glaring proof of the tireless efforts and profound recalibration of strategy, by the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao , even in the face of limited logistics.

“Worthy of mention is the recent capture of six of the perpetrators of the Owo church massacre in Ondo State by the military and the bombardments of bandits’ enclaves.

“PSNAFSA deems it imperative to appeal for collaboration from citizens, communities and organisations across the country, with our armed forces and other security agencies, in the fight against insurgency.

“This organization believes that when patriotic citizens provide useful information to all security agencies, it will boost intelligence as well as fast track efforts towards ensuring that normalcy returns to all parts of the country.”

Convener of PSNAFSA, Mary Abayomi- Fatile, observed that the evil plot by insurgents and bandits is to instill fear in Nigerians and make abnormality a way of life.

She asserts that the renewed vigor against economic saboteurs under the administration of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has yielded great results.

According to her, “It is gladdening to know that the Nigerian Navy’s effort to rid the nation’s maritime domain of all sorts of criminality has yielded positive results, as it has successfully foiled oil theft, illegal oil bunkering and pipeline vandalisation among other maritime crimes.

It is also on record that for the first time in 17 years, the Gulf of Guinea and the Nigerian waters recorded the lowest piracy drop , in the first nine months of the year 2021, as disclosed by a report by the International Maritime Bureau.

The Navy’s milestone achievement in its anti-piracy drive resulted in delisting of Nigeria from piracy list , by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) .

“Since then, the navy has never turned back in its resolve to stem the tide of maritime crimes, as it recently recovered petroleum products worth over N25 billion since April 2022.

“As partners in progress, PSNAFSA will continue to encourage Nigerians from all walks of life to pray for God’s protection on our Armed Forces and other security agencies , until the fight against enemies of the state is totally won.

“To achieve an all inclusive participation, we appeal to both the traditional and new media operators to put the interest of the country first, in their reportage, by propagating a common front of peace and stability, geared towards maintaining the successes recorded by our armed forces and other security agencies in the ongoing fight,” it added.