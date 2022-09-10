Nigeria

Queen Elizabeth’s passage: Nigeria flags to be flown at half mast

September 10, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
The Nigeria’s flags, home and in foreign missions, are to be flown at half mast in honour of the passage of Queen Elizabeth II, the Federal Government declared on Friday night..

According to a statement by Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the flags would be flown at half mast on Sunday 11 to Monday 12, 2022.

The government commiserated with the government and people of the United Kingdom and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the World on the passage of the Queen.

The statement reads:” In honour of Queen Elizabeth II, the sovereign of the United Kingdom, Chairman of the Commonwealth and an eminent global personality whose passage to eternity was announced yesterday, the Ministry of Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria declares that all flags in Nigeria and our missions abroad be flown at half mast on Sunday September 11, 2022 and Monday 12, 2022.

“We commiserate with the government and people of the United Kingdom and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the World.

“The Queen is dead, long live the king.”

