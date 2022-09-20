The National Leader and Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has boasted to be more academically qualified than other Presidential Candidates contesting the 2023 elections.

Kwankwaso stated this Tuesday in Abuja at a workshop for social media training for party officials ahead of the poll.

Represented by Dr Abdullahi Bichi, the NNPP Presidential flag bearer criticized some of the presidential candidates for having questionable academic backgrounds, noting that “one of the candidates has a suspicious primary school certificate. One of the candidates has a suspicious secondary school certificate.

Kwankwaso’s education is verifiable. He is the most educationally qualified among every candidate contesting for President.”

The former Kano State governor also criticized the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for setting up universities for profit reasons.

“When Kwankwaso was governor of Kano he set up universities where both the children of the rich and the poor attended school without paying.

Today you can hardly take a flight in Nigeria without finding a beneficiary of Kwankwaso’s contributions in the Kano State education system working as a flight attendant, or as something else there.”

The NNPP candidate through his representative called on participants to “see the social media as a tool for election mobilization,” adding that they must be able to convince the youths to the ideas of the party.”

On his part, the party’s National Chairman, Professor Jibril Alkali asked the participants to blow the party’s trumpet loud enough so that others can hear and see it.

He however warned them against going foul of existing cyber laws, adding that participants must follow due process.

This is as he further maintained that NNPP’s cyber Tigers must also use other media to reach out to voters as “the vast majority of Nigerians don’t depend on the social media for news.

In most parts of the north people depend on their transistor radios for news. So, we must also be able to reach those who’re not on social media.”

Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, stressed that the party’s publicity managers must ensure that the “NNPP voice must be heard and resonate across the nation with its message of hope for a new Nigeria that has a future for all Nigerians.”

According to him, the training will afford various NNPP spokespersons and social media influencers to interact and brainstorm on the way forward.

At the end of the two-day exercise, “we expect to have more disciplined social media groups specializing in such areas as political education including aggressive promotion of the party’s logo/symbol programmes and manifesto, and general communication skills using all major languages,” Agbo stated.