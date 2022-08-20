Radio Bayelsa: We paid ₦14 million license fees before NBC’s revocation

The management of Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation (Radio Bayelsa) has said it had almost cleared its outstanding licence renewal fees of N4million before the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) announced the revocation of its licence.

The NBC on Friday announced the revocation of the licences of more than 50 radio and television stations in the country, including Bayelsa Broadcasting Corporation, over a N2.6billion debt.

NBC Director-General, Mr Balarabe Ilelah, who announced the sanctions at a news conference on Friday in Abuja, ordered the affected stations to shut down in the next 24 hours.

The General Manager of Radio Bayelsa, christened Glory FM, Mr Terrence Ekise, said in a telephone interview on Saturday that the station had paid over N13m out of the N17m debt.

He explained that the station was surprised that despite the ongoing efforts at clearing the backlog of N17m, the station was listed among those affected.

Ekise said: “We have been working and making progress with the NBC under the tenure of the previous DG, but when the new DG came, he did not want to listen to anything, and our Commisioner was so disappointed in the NBC’s posture.

“At a time during the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a grace period and we had a series of negotiations and reconciliation of what we have paid so far and we showed good faith to offset the remaining N4 million, but they still listed us.”

He said that the Bayelsa government was paying greater attention to the station with the rebuilding of its office complex and ordered a new transmitter as well as studio equipment.

He said while the station was awaiting the arrival of the new transmitter, the installation of new studio equipment at the newly built office complex was ongoing.

Meanwhile, the directive by the broadcast regulator to affected stations to shut down within 24 hours of the revocation order was yet to be complied with by two FM stations affected in Yenagoa.

Rythms FM and Glory FM are still on air running their regular programmes as of Saturday morning.