Remi Tinubu, Nana Shettima donate cash, food to Abuja widows, displaced persons

Wives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Hajia Nana Shettima at the weekend made a donation of essential items to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, widows, and people with special needs in the Karon-majigi and Yangoji communities in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

They were accompanied by prominent APC women including the National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, the former National Women Leader and Executive Director of NEXIM Bank, Stella Okotete, and a commissioner at the Federal Character Commission, Ginika Tor.

Speaking at the event, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said the visit was part of efforts to familiarize and give support to the less privileged and to let them know that they feel their pains.

She said; “I am here today because of the work ahead of us. You don’t just jump into the waters without learning how to swim. This is like a familiarization tour to every part of Abuja to know the people who have special needs and to see how we can ameliorate their sufferings”, she said.

She further commended the Buhari-led administration for their efforts regarding improving the welfare of people with special needs and pledged to embark on more of such visits to other communities ahead of the 2023 elections.

Hajia Shettima on her part, stressed that the visit was not to campaign, but to have firsthand experience of the conditions of those with special needs and offer support.

The delegation also paid a visit to Alhaji Yunusa Bako Abdullahi, the traditional leader of Karon-majigi.

Some of the items donated were 70 bags of rice, 60 bags of maize, 60 bags of beans, 250 cartons of noodles, 15 jerrycans of oil, 10 bags of salt, 20 cartons of seasonings, 600 pieces of wrappers and 250 sets of clothes for babies. They also made cash donations to both communities.