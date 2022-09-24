Two rescued, others trapped, as another building collapses in Lagos

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, has confirmed the collapse of another building in Lagos State.

A yet-to-be-identified person and a child have been rescued from the rubble of the three-storey building which occurred at Oye Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

Farinloye said the rescue operation was still ongoing at the scene.

“A three-storey building has collapsed at Oye Sonuga Street, opposite Oye Roundabout, Isolo road, Mushin. An adult and a child have been rescued. The search and rescue operation is ongoing,” he said.

Also reacting, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyinyolu, who had also confirmed the development, said two female occupants were still missing.

He said, “On arrival of LRT at the scene, it was discovered that a three-storey building had collapsed.

“Further investigation revealed that the collapsed building was an adjoining building to another three-storey building.

“Two people who were trapped inside the building have been rescued and treated. However, we were informed that two females that are occupants of the building are still missing.

“The search and rescue operation is ongoing; LRT, LASG fire, LNSC, LABSCA, and NPF are all responders at the scene.

“However, there are visible cracks on the remaining standing building that needs urgent attention. The building has been cordoned off and evacuated. The operation is ongoing.”