Rotary moves to tackle open defecation in Lagos

The Rotary Club of Omole Golden, Lagos has concluded plans to curb the menace of open defecation by 2025 as stipulated by the Federal Government.

As one of the projects listed for execution, the club, at the weekend said it has embarked on advocacy and fund raising to provide ultra-modern toilets at major markets and parks in the state.

The club revealed this at the investiture and fund raising ceremony of Rotarian Ganiu Lawal as the 19th President of the Rotary Club of Omole Golden, held in Lagos.

Lawal, in his address, said the club has also embarked on the rehabilitation of a block of four classrooms with collapsible demarcation to serve as classrooms and examination hall at Ajuwon Senior High School, saying it would cost over N10 million to complete the project.

According to him, the club decided to take up the challenge of providing the facilities, since it was becoming increasingly obvious that the existing ones could no longer enhance teaching and learning in the school, as they were in deplorable conditions.

’We want well–meaning individuals, corporate organisations to support our proposed project for 2022-2023 Rotary year, we are equipping the Rotary Club of Omole Golden Neonatal Building at Ifako Ijaiye General Hospital at N24,755,000,” he said.