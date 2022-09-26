Rotimi Akeredolu: Arms purchase for Amotekun will be backed by law

Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said necessary laws would be out in place to enable operatives of the State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps carry sophisticated arms and ammunition.

Akeredolu said he would purchase the weapons to fight back those he termed ‘marauders committing crimes against humanity.’

The Governor stated that the incontestable authorities of the State must be imposed in the country which he said was under threat by brazen conflict entrepreneurs and armed, audacious non-state actors.

Speaking in Akure at the Passing-Out Parade of new recruits into the Amotekun Corps, Governor Akeredolu said the current internal security framework in the country was ineffectual.

The Ondo Governor said the response of the sub-nationals by setting up their own outfits was welcome, necessary, and indispensable.

He said: “The Amotekun Corps must be given the tools to carry out its now pivotal, indispensable duties. For centuries, we have been admonished that “a bad workman blames his tools,” in the case of Amotekun Corps the workman is expected to function without good tools.

“Those passing out today have undergone rigorous training at great expense to the state. The training will not end here it will be continuous. However, no amount of training will mask the debilitation of fighting with one arm tied against implacable foes.

“Amotekun must therefore be armed and will be armed and be backed by law. Otherwise, the training will be inadequate and we will be placing the lives of these great patriots in danger.”