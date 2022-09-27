Rotimi Akeredolu fixes date for mum’s interment

Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has fixed November 12 for the burial of his mother, Grace, who died in her sleep on September 15.

Akeredolu, in a statement he personally signed, said activities for the burial would begin on November 10 with a service of songs at St. Matthias Anglican Church, Orogun, Ibadan.

There would be a commendation service at St. Anne’s Anglican Church, Molete, Ibadan on November 11.

He said another service of songs holds St Andrew’s Cathedral, Owo.

The Ondo Governor had said his mother would be interred in Owo, Owo local government area.

He called for prayers and support as they celebrate the life of his ‘Maami.’