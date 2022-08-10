Rotimi Akeredolu: Idris Ojo was not part of Owo attackers

Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said that Idris Ojo was not part of the terrorists that carried that the June 5th terrorists attack in St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Ojo was among the five suspects the military named as those arrested in connection to the Owo terror attack.

Incidentally, Ojo was among the inmates that escaped from the Kuje prison on July 5th whereas the Owo terror attack occurred on June 5th.

Akeredolu, who acknowledged the confusion in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said there was a mix-up in the announcement by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

The Governor said Ojo was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure.

According to him: “The announcement of the arrest of Idris Ojo as one of the perpetrators of the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo was a mix-up from the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

“Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of the Kuje Prison Escapees was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure. His brother, Jimoh Rasheed Ibrahim, received and accommodated him after his escape from Kuje prison.

“He was thereafter moved and kept in the custody of the security operatives at the same time the attackers of Owo Catholic Church were arrested and brought into custody. Hence, the mix- up.”

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and give necessary support to the security agencies in the State.