Rotimi Akeredolu: No sanction for public teachers with wards in private schools

Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said that there was no policy or law in the State that forbids anyone in the service of the government, including teachers from enrolling their wards in private schools.

Akeredolu said it was not an offence for public school teachers to enroll their wards in any school of their choice.

The Governor, who spoke through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, was reacting to statement credited to the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Hon. Victor Olabimtan, that it has become an offence in the State for teachers to enrol their wards in private schools.

Akeredolu, however, said it would be morally wrong for teachers, who are proud of their works and teachings to put their wards in a private school.

Akeredolu stated that he has made huge investment in the education sector and that the rot, which pervaded public schools in the state before his administration was fast disappearing.

He said his investment has led to increase in student enrollment in most of the public schools.

According to him: “Under the Akeredolu administration, over 800 Public Primary Schools have been reconstructed and renovated with perimeter fence, ICT center and play group equipment. The students now enjoy modern desks and chairs procured by the Akeredolu administration. Besides, Governor Akeredolu recently recruited over one thousand teachers in the Public primary schools.

“It is based on this background that teachers in the public schools were urged on moral ground to enroll their wards in public schools for confidence building. This will subsequently increase enrollment and further encourage government to embark on more upgrade of public schools.

“Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will continue to prioritise education and develop it for the overall interest of the people of the state. It is the belief of the Governor that qualitative education is the key to a better tomorrow.”