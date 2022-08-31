Samuel Ortom: Matthew Kukah a rare gift to humanity

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr. Mathew Kukah, as a rare gift to humanity who identifies with the oppressed and the marginalized.

He also described the Priest as a servant of God who works selflessly to salvage mankind.

The Governor Ortom in a goodwill message, Monday in Makurdi, by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, to mark Bishop Kukah’s 70th birthday anniversary lauded his indomitable spirit over the years noting that “he stands firm and speaks truth to power all times no matter whose ox is gored.

“Bishop Kukah is a rare gift to humanity. He identifies with the oppressed and the marginalized. He carries the burden of the poor and defends them even at the risk of his life.”

The Governor recalled the many exploits, travails and triumphs of Bishop Kukah in his commitment to serve God and humanity, saying that in spite of all the challenges, he remained undaunted and rather spurred to do more for the common man.

Ortom noted that “Bishop Kukah is a symbol of peace, unity and justices who has been in the forefront of religious tolerance and harmony in the country.”

According to him, “Bishop Kukah deserves to be celebrated. He has given all to the society. His selfless service is unparalleled.”

The Governor prayed God to strengthened the Priest with good health, peace, wisdom and courage in his service to God and humanity in the years to come.