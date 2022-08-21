Samuel Ortom mourns Benue-born lawyer killed in Zamfara

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, says living in Nigeria is hell.

He said this while reacting to the murder of a Benue-born legal practitioner in Gusau, Zamfara state by suspected terrorists on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Benedict Torngee Azza from Yelewata, Guma LGA of Benue, was killed at his residence.

The suspected terrorists were said to have invaded his apartment at Saminaka Area, Gusau beside the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) headquarters.

In a statement by Nathaniel Ikyur, his chief press secretary, Ortom said Azza attempted to escape from his killers but was overpowered and shot several times.

Reacting, Ortom said the incident shows the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to protect the lives of Nigerians.

“I have said it before and I will repeat it again. The federal government must urgently convene a national security summit to end these senseless killings. It is obvious that this federal government does not want to secure the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

“This is the reason why innocent Nigerians who go about their legitimate businesses are killed every day like chicken by terrorists and nothing happens to them. Nigeria has become a country where our lives don’t matter anymore.

“It is becoming clear everyday that living in Nigeria is living in hell because the security has collapsed. No one is safe anymore. This government cannot deal with the increasing insecurity in the country because it has gotten out of control of the federal government. Every day, we move from one bad case to a more deadly case.

“For how long shall we continue to lose our best brains to the hands of terrorists who do not value lives? When will the Federal Government take decisive steps to end this blood bath by these killers? It is getting to a more dangerous situation where no man is safe again.”

He called on Bello Matawalle, Zamfara governor, to direct security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of Azza and bring them to book to justice.