Samuel Ortom: My son did not murder anyone in UK

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has denied the rumours claiming that one of his sons murdered someone in the United Kingdom (UK).

Recall that a Facebook blog a few days ago claimed that the reason for Ortom’s recent trips to UK is due to an alleged murder case involving one of his sons.

According to a statement released via a Facebook post by one De-Benue Emancipator, Ortom’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase, expressed that the rumour is not only false and malicious but is also targeted at tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of the Governor

The statement reads, “We saw a post on social media made by one Benjamin Benjamin Bju and shared by several others alleging that Governor Samuel Ortom’s son murdered someone abroad.

“Though the writer was specific about Governor Ortom’s name, he failed to mention the Governor’s son whom he claimed had killed somebody and the name of the country where the said incident took place.

“We find the social media post as politics taken too far. The post is not only false and malicious but is also targeted at tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of the Governor.

“We already alerted Benue people to expect the sponsored campaign of calumny against Governor Ortom now that elections are approaching.

“The objective of those sponsoring the smear campaign is to discredit and distract the Governor and by extension, the entire PDP in Benue State”.