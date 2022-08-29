Satguru Maharaj: Nigeria situation not beyond redemption

Founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj ji, has said that Nigerian citizens should not feel hopeless and despair because the country’s situation is not beyond redemption.

Maharaj ji who was speaking to journalists in Lagos on the state of the nation said “We have all it takes to make a great, prosperous, technologically advanced nation; still we are reputed for backwardness. We are endowed with abundant and precious human resources, yet we are short of adequate personnel, because many egg-heads have been forced to migrate due to socio-economic and socio-political situations”

He said instead of tapping the services and expertise of those specialists, our society frustrates them, and they thereby become a blessing and assets to foreign lands.

He said it is regrettable that Nigeria had more stop overs and setbacks than actual development.

Maharaj ji said there has been one identifiable great factor to Nigeria’s undoing and that it is the lack of good leadership.

“It’s leadership that determines many things in society, and when leaders are bad, things must fall apart. In fact it is not our economy, or civil service, or social service or police that are really defective but our leaders since the onset “, he said.

He however assured Nigerians that no power can shake or dismember Nigeria’s nationhood as she gradually evolves as creation’s stronghold and creator’s laboratory for the crystallization of a new world order

“In other words, unlike those who ate, dined and now claiming Nigeria is a failed state, we want them to know that hope is not lost in Project Nigeria because there is an encompassing ball of light glittering at the end of the tunnel, come what may,” Maharaj ji said.