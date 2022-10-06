Satguru Maharaj Ji urges Muhammadu Buhari to institute divine government for national unity

Founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, on Wednesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reshuffle his cabinet and institute a Divine Government of National Unity.

Maharaj Ji, in a statement by the One Love Family Divine Minister for Information, Ojo Mogbadewa, said: “This is the right time for our President to do so in the face of ASUU strike, high increase in foodstuffs, petrol pump price, etc. insecurity, rejection by Europe of foodstuff produced in Nigeria for export, lingering standstill blockade of traffic by trailers in wharf road.

“To be able to move the nation forward and make an imprint on the sands of time, regarding our socio-economic and political development, those aspiring to become leaders in the new world order, need to come for Divine Knowledge, if they are desirous to make history where those before them failed, else they should forget.

“Divine Knowledge is man’s birthright, given free of charge by the Creator and it was what our forefathers used to rule the world in the past, before the Oyinbos introduced the unsubstantiated “doctrine of impunity” of sin and repent, as well as believe in the existence of an Omni Potent, OmniPresent and OmniScient Supreme Being that one has to die to see, rendering the faithful powerless, homeless and ostracized from the eminence

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

“On the issue of ASUU strike that has prolonged for over seven months, Maharaj Ji said that Nigerians are tired of the incessant strikes, while many young people are feeling frustrated and losing interest in education.

“The strikes are becoming too worrisome. The development does not portray the country in good light before the international community.

“The strikes are making the youth lose faith in education and consequently take to negative vices that may compromise their future. This development is dangerous to us as a nation.

“It does not speak well of us as a nation that truly desires accelerated development and transformation.

“Government should tackle this issue, it must go down to work, and quickly too, to revisit whatever demands the lecturers are making.

“We cannot afford to sit down and watch this country collapse; this is the hope of the black race.

“We cannot rely on our foreign friends who do not wish Africa well and so they have kept mom and using all manners of chicanery to divert the government attention from the temple of continuous good and quality education whilst they lure our professionals abroad into the cold to indoctrinate and poison their minds against their nuclear culture and tradition which forbids any acts of failure, loss, and hatred.

“We can say here that 70% of those lured out are Igbo and Yoruba going through undue hardships transforming gradually towards the extinction of the black race if the current trend of perverting truth for the sanctimonious culture of indirect imperial domination in an amalgamation whose vital tangents of progress and stability are being trampled upon with impunity every day.

“The collapse of the National grid for the 7th time gives cause for alarm at this trying time where the three tiers of government, the Executive, the Legislature, the Judiciary are faced with a test of faith in the Nigerian Project saturated with untouchables and “stealocrats” beyond prosecution.”

Maharaj Ji also called for state police as a veritable check against untamed criminal activities in various local communities across the country.

He said: “Rightly, one of the prominent items on the contemporary demand list of Nigerians is the establishment of state police institutions.”

He added that Nigeria’s adoption of the federal system of geo-political administrations “speaks favourably to the idea of availing its constituent states the liberty to own and operate police institutions in their respective domains.

“Outside the underlying principles of federalism whose core ideology is partly semi-autonomy of federating states is the fact that Nigeria has sociologically evolved beyond the operational capacity of a centralized police system.”