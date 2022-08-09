Scores neutralised as Nigerian military raids terrorists’ hideouts in Borno

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Hadin Kai at the weekend killed scores of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) terrorists in air raids in their hideouts North East of Bama, in Borno.

This came on the heels of the attack on a community in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State where three persons were abducted and two tankers set ablaze.

On the raid of the ISWAP and Boko Haram hideouts, sources revealed that intelligence gathered, indicated that the terrorists from the two factions were in the middle of a fight for superiority at Gazuwa, one of the notorious bases of Boko Haram, located eight kilometres to Bama Local Government Area last Friday when the military in air and land assault neutralised many of them.

The source said: “They were in the middle of a fight when the Super Tukano attacked them, scoring a devastating hit on them, killing scores of the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, in the process.”

He said in continuation of employment of the air power to decimate the capability of the insurgents, the air strikes successfully took off another group of the terrorists around the axis of Gargash, noting that an unspecified number of the Mujahedeen were killed in the process.

Counter Terrorism Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, confirmed that the air interdiction mission was launched after a series of surveillance missions, which indicated the heavy presence of the terrorists in the area.

Meanwhile, more than 20 terrorists and their families from the Njimiya camp of terrorists have surrendered to the troops of 21 Armoured Brigade Bama, due to the fear of being attacked by military air strikes.

One of the surrendered terrorists (name withheld) said the continued attacks have triggered massive displacement and hunger in most of their terrorist camps, leaving them with no option but to either surrender, continue hiding in one place without food, or run out of the forest or die.

He said: “The attacks began in Garin Asma’u, then we heard that Gazuwa was attacked too. On the same day, we heard that some of our people were killed in Gargash. This was why we thought that the next place that will be struck is our camp.”

Meanwhile, terrorists, Sunday, again invaded a Saminaka community in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State where three people were abducted and two tankers set ablaze during the incident.

A source revealed that when the terrorists arrived the community, they started shooting as they headed to one of the restaurants in the community where they abducted three women.

The three abducted women include the owner of the restaurant, Zainab Usman, and two of her workers but their names are yet to be ascertained.

It was gathered that some of the shots fired by the terrorists hit two diesel tankers conveying fuel which led to explosion.

The source said the community has been thrown into panic following the attack and abduction.

Contacted, the Niger State Police Command confirmed the attack on the community and the abduction of three women.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, efforts are ongoing to rescue the abducted victims.