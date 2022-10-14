Segun Agbaje: Nigerians have no business running out of the country

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Guarantee Holding Company, Dr Segun Agbaje, has disclosed that Nigerians have no business running out of the country (Japa) as opportunities abound to achieve success.

Fielding questions from journalists after delivering the 2022 Redeemer’s University Convocation lecture titled; “Digital Innovation Leadership: Opportunities for National Reset and Employment Generation”, at the University auditorium, Ede, Osun state, on Wednesday, he disclosed that Nigerians have better chance to succeed in the country than any other place in the world.

His words; “There are opportunities everywhere in Nigeria, I have been here for 32 years, I built my career I think these opportunities still exist and just like I said in my talk if you’re a Nigerian then you are an African I don’t think there is better place to build a future then here where you have over 200 million people, who are your people, who you don’t have to over prove yourself to, you don’t have to deal with some of the issues you’ll have to deal with in abroad.

“I still think for hard-working people this is where the opportunities are, I don’t think youths should be leaving this country. Look at the University, it is a seed for the future, opportunities abound everywhere”.

Speaking on the effect digital innovation, he said the new paradigm shift will enable young school graduate to be equipped with right skills, saying schools in Nigeria have prepared the youths for the challenging life ahead.

“There is no place globally where there is no unemployment, you just have to harm yourself with the right skills for the job of the future, wherever you go to in the world there is unemployment, we have to deal with our unemployment, we have to have young people who are coming out of schools armed with right skills so that they can live in digital world.

“Those that travelled out of the country went to school here, obviously we have given them right skills and they are employable in abroad so if you are employable abroad you should be employable here too”, he said.

Commenting on inflation and economic hardship in the country, he said, “The whole world is fighting inflation, so let’s not single out Nigeria, in the United States of America, they hit the 10%, in England inflation is hitting 10%, all over the world inflation is what we contend with and as a country, we are battling it just like everybody else. You can see that the monetary policy rate (MPR) went up, this is part of steps taken to douse inflation, so Nigeria is not unique in having inflation at this time”.