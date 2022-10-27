Segun Mimiko: I won’t ditch Nyesom Wike, other PDP governors

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, yesterday, vowed not to ditch Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, or abandon the agitation for regional equity within the party.

Mimiko, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Akinduro faulted the Presidential Campaign Council list which included his name as the leader of the campaign in Ondo State.

The statement noted that the inclusion of the former governor’s name was “a deliberate attempt to muddle things up and smear Dr Olusegun Mimiko.”

It reads: “Dr Olusegun Mimiko has been inundated with calls and messages from the general public, his political friends and concerned individuals around the nation; and in particular, his teeming supporters across the length and breadth of Ondo State.

“They are seeking clarity on fake news making the rounds that he had ditched Governor Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde and their colleagues’ governors, and abandoned the agitation for regional equity within the PDP; and in particular, making a party member of southern extraction its national chairman before the 2023 elections.

“The report and the list that triggered it, are fake and a deliberate attempt to muddle things up and smear Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

“It must be stated with emphasis that Dr Mimiko was neither consulted by anyone nor consented to his inclusion in any Ondo state PDP Presidential Campaign Council list.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, Dr Mimiko is unwavering in his commitment to the principle of equity, fairness and justice through which he believes a credible push for a PDP victory is possible.”