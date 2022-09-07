Segun Odegbami: It will be so difficult for a Southerner to be next NFF president

Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami says the possibility of a Southerner replacing Amaju Pinnick as the next president of the Nigeria Football Federation “will be so difficult.”

A new president will be elected in an Elective Congress of the federation in Benin on September 30, 2022, with Seyi Akinwumi, the NFF First Vice President, Shehu Dikko, the NFF Second Vice President, Ibrahim Gusau, the chairman of the current executive committee of the NFF and the Chairman of Zamfara State Football Association, Dr. Christian Emeruwa, CAF and FIFA Security Chief, Amanze Uchegbulam, Imo state FA chairman, Peterside Idah, former Super Eagles goalkeeper and former image maker of the team are among those seeking to take over the mantle of leadership from Pinnick.

Of those angling for the coveted seat, only three are from the north with the remaining being southerners.

However, on Tuesday, Odegbami speaking on TVC, noted that it would be difficult for those Southerners to win the election because of the Nigerian ethnic sentiment, which he said would play a huge role in the emergence of the successor and bribery.

Odegbami, who contested for the top NFF job three times without succeeding, said that it would be almost impossible for a Southerner to win the election as he alleged that the results would be determined by ethnicity and bribery. “It is politics.

I am not vast in politics and when you want to go for any position, what ever position that there is a process you go to, you have to campaign, you have to meet people and in this environment, you have to bribe, you have to cheat, you have to manipulate certificates you have to do all kinds of things to win elections in this part and football is not immune from it,” Odegbai said. “It also matters where you come from.

Are you Yoruba or Igbo from the North or South? It is like the elections we are going to have in September; the big factor will be where the different candidates are going to come from.

“We have had a Delta man who is outgoing now. I can bet that it will be so difficult for any Southerner to be the next president of the Nigerian Football Federation, because the big question will be whether they have had their turn, this is our own turn.”

The Super Eagles legend also spoke on issues relating to the failure of Nigerian athletes to remain competitive in the long run.

He accused the country of cheating and fielding over aged athletes in football and other sports.