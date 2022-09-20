Senate asks police, DSS to probe bloody attack on Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy

The Senate has asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General, Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, and other relevant security agencies to as a matter of urgency, carry out a holistic investigations into the bloody attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressives Party, YPP, Anambra South on September 11 at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area in Anambra State.

According to the Senate, the Security agencies should carry out the investigation with a view to arresting, prosecuting and bringing the perpetrators to book.

The Senate has also mandated the Police, DSS and relevant security agencies to report findings back to the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence as well as the Senate Committee on Police Affairs within two weeks.

Accordingly, the Senate observed a minute silence in honour of the victims that lost their lives in the unfortunate attack.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion by Senator Uche Ekwunife, PDP Anambra Central), who noted with deep concern the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Enugu-Ukwu, Anambra State by gunmen suspected to be hired assassin, killing some security men and other aides of the lawmaker.

Ekwunife who specifically lamented that the attack on the Young Progressives Party, YPP senator led to the gruesome killing of two of his long serving personal aides and two mobile police personnel by the gunmen, noted that “the killings, maiming and wanton destruction of lives have now become a recurring decimal in the South East where unknown gunmen terrorize citizens on a regular basis.”

She recalled that Hon. Okechukwu Okoye (Okey di Okay), a serving lawmaker in the Anambra State House of Assembly was recently kidnapped, murdered and gruesomely beheaded, lamenting that till date, no arrest or report has been made in connection with this dastardly killing.

Ekwunife who was worried that these attacks by armed men have continued in the South East despite repeated government assurance to address this pervasive security crisis, warned that if the federal government failed to “intervene urgently, these heinous and barbaric killings may continue, thereby subjecting the people of Anambra State to untold fear and hardship.”