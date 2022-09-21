Senate confirms Olukayode Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The confirmation followed the screening of Justice Ariwoola by the Committee of the Whole inside the Senate chambers.

During the screening, Justice Ariwoola responded to questions posed to him by Senators.

Senators who asked questions included the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Philip Aduda, Senator Gabriel Suswam and Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah.

At exactly 12:45 during the exercise, Senators requested that the acting CJN be asked to take a bow and go “having sufficiently responded to questions posed to him.”

Senate President Ahmad Lawan in his reaction, noted that if it is the will of the Senators that the acting CJN should take a bow, he would be bound by their decision even if the request is different his personal opinion.

Senators unanimously approved that the acting CJN be allowed to take a bow and go when the request was put to voice vote by Lawan at about 12:55pm.

Thereafter the Senate reverted to plenary where the lawmakers also unanimously approved that the acting CJN’s nomination for appointment as CJN be confirmed by the Senate.

The sitting was transmitted live on some national television stations.