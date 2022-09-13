Senate ad hoc committee on oil theft arrives in Port Harcourt for fact-finding mission

Worried by the dwindling oil revenue occasioned by crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, the Senate Adhoc Committee on Oil Theft has arrived in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to unravel the true state of things at oil facilities across the Niger Delta.

The Ad hoc Committee led by its Chairman, Bassey Akpan, will visit oil platforms in the Niger Delta in company of officials of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

This visit is coming four days after a nationwide protest by members of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, demanding action from government and stakeholders following the economic havoc caused by oil thieves.

According to the latest Crude Oil and Condensate Production data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Nigeria’s oil production fell below one million barrels per day mark last month, coming in at 972,394 barrels per day, the lowest daily average output in 25 years.

Speaking to journalists upon arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport, the Senate Committee Chairman said the Committee is out to ascertain the reason for the shut ins in Nigeria’s oil production and see to it that oil producers adhere strictly to the industry’s regulations on metering.

He believed there are other reasons behind the shortfall in the nation’s oil production which they hope to unravel, saying their engagement and tour will form a basis for their recommendation to the National Assembly.