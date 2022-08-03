Senate: Level of insecurity frightening

The leadership of the Upper Chamber led by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has described the level of insecurity in the country as frightening.

In a meeting with Security Chiefs on Wednesday in Abuja, the Senate President linked the situation to poor monitoring of ‘ungoverned spaces’ in rural areas.

A stern face Lawan also lamented that Nigeria’s security problems have made the country “no longer attractive to foreign direct investment.”

While regretting that the country’s security forces have not justified the huge investments made by the government in security, Senator Lawan noted that “the spate of attacks was so recurrent as if the nation does have security at all.”

“The current situation is now frightening as there is nowhere to go and nowhere to hide as the FCT, the seat of government, is now under siege.

“The security concerns have crippled the economy and key sectors, notably agriculture, describing it as unfortunate,” he said.

He cited recent casualties by some soldiers of the Guards Brigade in their attempt to repel Terrorists who tried to lay siege on the Federal Capital Territory.

The meeting was at the instance of the Senate leadership in view of the more worrisome dimension, security challenges have turned.

The Senate President hinted at the country’s dwindling revenue, attributing it to crude oil theft.

Before the meeting entered a Closed-Door, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor said, called for collective efforts on issues of National Security.

This is as he said that “A lot has happened, a lot is being done to improve the security situation of the country.”