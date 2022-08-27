The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated the government and people of Yobe on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the creation of the state.

Lawan, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, acknowledged the contributions of past and present leaders to the development of the state .

He urged the people of Yobe to continue to promote peace and security in the state and give maximum support to their leaders.

“I felicitate the government and people of Yobe State as we mark the 31st anniversary of the creation of our dear state.

“I salute the founding fathers for their dream that gave birth to the state.

”I also thank the past and current leaders of the state for their commitment and dedication to the collective aspirations behind the creation of the state.

“Yobe state is our collective pride and its development will continue to be the focus of our people.,”he said

According to him,the state has experienced tremendous transformation over the years.

Lawqn ,however,noted that Yobe ,like any other state, had its challenges,saying with unity of purpose, the challenges would serve as opportunities for further development of the state.

He, therefore, urged the people of Yobe to continue to promote peace and unity in the state and give support to the state government.

“I specially congratulate my friend and brother, the governor of the state, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, for sustaining the tempo of development in the state.

“Your Excellency, let me assure you of our continued support for your administration.

“Governor Buni has demonstrated great capacity and commitment in handling the developmental and other challenges of the state.

“I am confident that with the continued support of all Yobeans, he will take our state to greater heights. Once again,I wish all Yobeans a happy anniversary,” Lawan said.