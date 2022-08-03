Senate, security chiefs meet over insecurity

Worried by the recurring cases of insecurity with massive kidnapping, killings and wanton destruction of property by terrorists across the country, the Senate leadership is at the moment holding a Marathon meeting with all the Service Chiefs.

Prior to the closed door meeting, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has told security chiefs that the level of insecurity was frightening.

According to Lawan, said, there was nothing to show that the huge investments in security was yielding any result, given that the spate of attacks have become very recurrent cases, an indication that the nation does not have security at all.

Lawan’s remark was at the backdrop of the terrorists’ siege to the Federal Capital Territory with serious casualties.

The meeting was at the instance of the Senate leadership in view of the more worrisome dimension, security challenges have turned.

Lawan said, “The current situation is now frightening as there is now no where to go and no where to hide as the FCT, the seat of Government is now under siege.

“The security concerns has crippled the economy and key sectors, notably Agriculture, describing it as unfortunate.”

The President of the Senate who noted that there was need for security agents to look into ungoverned spaces in the rural areas, said that it has become so bad that Nigeria is no longer attractive to foreign direct investment.

Lawan who attributed the low national revenue to crude oil theft and dwindling revenue are key areas of concern to Nigerians, said that the expectation is to begin to see drastic, immediate improvement in the security situation.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor who noted that issues of National Security must be seen from a collective perspective, said that a lot has happened and more was being done to improve the security situation of the country.