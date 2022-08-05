Seyi Makinde commissions renovated Tede General Hospital

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has commissioned the newly-rehabilitated and equipped General Hospital, Tede, amid a commitment to enrol 1,250 residents of the town and its surrounding communities into the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme for the next one year.

The facility which was first built as a cottage hospital in the late 70s was commissioned by Makinde on Thursday. The governor was welcomed by a crowd and commended by the Tede and Oje Owode Communities, for remembering the facility which had been abandoned by successive administration

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor explained that his administration remains committed to improving the health sector, which according to him, is a major service point agenda of his government.

The governor equally promised to extend the Light-up Oyo Project to Tede, stating that he remains determined to providing an all-inclusive governance that leaves no town or zone behind.

He said, “We are here to commission the newly-renovated and equipped General Hospital, Tede.

“We have been to other places today and I was told that my schedule would not be able to accommodate this commissioning, which I came here for. I think they must have said so because they don’t know how Tede is to me; not only Tede but the entire Oke-Ogun Zone.

“Some have criticized us for building the Governor’s Lodge in Saki, saying that it is Seyi Makinde’s house. Now, let me ask: If Seyi Makinde leaves the seat as a governor, will the lodge not be useful for the next governor?

“Health care delivery is a major pillar of this administration because when education is going smoothly, the economy is expanding and security is in place; the fourth necessary thing is health care delivery.

“On security, we have been collaborating with federal security agencies to keep our people safe and secure and we will not relent.

“In the area of road infrastructure, we have been engineering an infrastructure that connects all zones of the state and targets our economic expansion agenda. You can see how the road projects we have done and those that are currently underway are being linked to Iseyin in Oke Ogun here, and this has practically made Iseyin the centre of Oyo State.

“So, in order to complete the puzzle, we need to improve on our health care delivery because when any ailment is noticed, we don’t want our people from Tede to have to go to the General Hospital in Saki or the one in Iseyin. This is a catchment area and the facilities here are standard.”

While responding to the request of the Tede community on the need to extend the Light-up Oyo Project to the community, the governor stated that the project will be implemented in the community within a short time.

The governor equally pledged to personally enrol 1,250 residents of the two communities into the state’s Health Insurance Scheme, saying: “At locations where OYSHIA has done this kind of work, when I go there, I also contribute my own personal quota.

“Before now, I had made a commitment for about 3,750 heads. And to keep this place running, I was told that about 2,500 heads are needed to be insured. So, I want to personally insure 1,250 heads.

“So, these 1,250 heads from the two communities, for the next one year, can enjoy the facilities here.”

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Health Insurance Agency, (OYSHIA) Dr. Sola Akande, explained the works done at the facility to include a general renovation and equipment with a modern theatre, upgraded laboratory, electronic delivery machine, borehole-powered water supply system and a 20 KVA Diesel Generator backed with solar power.

He added that so far, Governor Makinde has, from his personal purse, adopted to enrol 2,750 lives into Oyo the State Health Insurance Scheme, urging local government chairmen and other political office holders to emulate the governor’s good gesture.

“What we are doing is in line with the vision of Governor Makinde, who has an objective of ensuring that health care services are available to every citizen of the state, regardless of social status or location.

“This General Hospital in Tede is one of the manifestations and what OYSHIA is simply doing is to align with the direction of the government in the implementation of qualitative health care facilities and equipment,” Akande said.

The OYSHIA secretary said that the General Hospital, Tede, dilapidated for over 15 years and worsened by torrential rainfall over a period of 10 years, had been brought back to life.

Akande added that training and retraining would be continuous in ensuring that the personnel get a hold on the use of the equipment provided for the hospital.

Also, speaking, the chairman, Atisbo Local Government, Alhaji Fasasi Adeagbo, commended the governor for bringing development to the state.

He said, “This hospital was renovated and equipped in line with the governor’s vision despite economic hardship in the country.

“We thank him for what he has done, because many people in Oke-Ogun will benefit from the hospital, as they won’t have to travel to Ibadan for care.”