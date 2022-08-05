Shehu Sani: Nigerian government donation of ₦1.14 billion to Niger Republic wasn’t necessary

Former Senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari donation of N1.14 billion to Niger republic for acquisition of some operational vehicles.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, confirmed this donation following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

However, Sani in a tweet on Thursday stated that the Federal Government doesn’t fall in line with supporting her neighboring countries.

He wrote, “Nigeria has an obligation to support her neighbours namely Benin, Niger, Chad and Cameroun for regional security and our own National security interest.

“The Federal Government Purchase and donations of luxury Toyota SUVs to Niger Republic doesn’t fall in line with the above.”