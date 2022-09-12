Sheikh Gumi: Bola Tinubu, Atiku have experience to lead Nigeria

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said Nigeria does not need a novice as its next President but an experienced politician.

He said the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, have the requisite political and administrative experiences to lead the country.

He fielded questions from at his Kaduna residence on the forthcoming general elections and the state of the nation.

Speaking on Tinubu, the Islamic Cleric said the former Lagos Governor is a good administrator who can do well for Nigeria..

He however said the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket is a political gimmick to get votes.

“Let me use Hausa language, it is wayo and not a religious move. Whether it will work or not, I don’t want to prophesise but there are a lot of hurdles. In fact, all political parties have hurdles. Muslim-Muslim ticket is going to be a laboratory test for others to emulate or not”.

On Atiku, Sheikh Gumi said there was nothing wrong with him contesting for many times to win power.

“Nigeria needs an experienced politician. We don’t need a novice to be President. The situation in Nigeria today needs an experienced politician to solve it,” he said.

Gumi noted that it took President Muhammadu Buhari over six months to appoint Ministers and government officials because he (Buhari) was an inexperienced politician.

“Nigeria is now in the 21st century. People are more educated now. What Nigeria needs now are people with competency. We should not be talking about North because North is no longer monolithic, we should not be talking about Southwest because no particular person is in control, we should not be talking about South East, look at how Senator Ifeanyi Uba was attacked by his own people.

“So let’s talk about Nigeria as one united people. Nobody controls anybody in the country. So let’s move forward. Look at America, nobody is talking about power rotation. Let’s develop democracy that we can sustain,” he said.