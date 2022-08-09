Sheikh Gumi: No justice in Nigeria

Renowned Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has criticised political leadership in Nigeria, saying the nation has a weak justice system.

Gumi made the remark while speaking at a peace building symposium organised in Maiduguri as part of initiatives to reintegrate former Boko Haram insurgents into society.

“Whoever has any interest in our country, we have made available for him soldiers he can conscript,” the cleric said.

“So why do we leave our children uneducated? Why is education not for everybody? Why do we leave our population poor?

“Some Nigerians are riding private jets while some Nigerians don’t know where to put their children in school. There is social injustice. If you go to the court system, justice is not there. The fabric of power is broken down. So, the children are there to be used by anybody.”

Chairman of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno, Bishop Mohammed Naga, also attended the forum.

He faulted those railing against the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections.

Bishop Naga said Nigerian Christians do not benefit from a Christian President.

“And Muslims now ruling, what are we benefitting? We are looking for a saviour, a man who will take us out of our troubles in his country,” he said.