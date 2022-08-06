The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate alleged smear campaigns against it and its staffers.

A statement by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, also called on Nigerians to be wary of such campaigns.

Mr Benjamin alleged that the campaigns are being sponsored by individuals affected by the board’s reforms, “which has blocked the source of their illicit wealth.”

He also assured of the board’s commitment to continue doing its job with transparency and best practices across the world.

Part of his statement reads: “This is to alert the general public to a well-orchestrated smear campaign against JAMB and its management.

“This sinister campaign is being sponsored by some disgruntled individuals whose unwholesome interests are being affected by the spate of current reforms in JAMB which have successfully blocked their sources of illicit wealth.”

JAMB alleged that “an unstable shadowy character” is being used to attack the agency through some publications in some media outlets. But the examination body described as fake, unsubstantiated and ridiculous.

The statement by the spokesperson further added; “Already, they have concocted some false and totally baseless allegations for which they have contracted an unregistered and faceless NGO to be circulating to various agencies, especially the ICPC, media outlets and bloggers across the country.

“While we urge the ICPC to investigate the malicious allegations and make its findings public, we also advise the media and members of the public to beware of the shenanigans of these merchants of falsehoods who are hell-bent on tarnishing the hard-earned and positive image of the Board and its leadership.”

“The management of the Board will continue to manage the affairs of the organisation with utmost transparency and in line with international best practices regardless of the array of dark and powerful forces working round the clock to pull it down.”

A media organisation, Sahara Reporters, had recently published a report over an allegation of about N11 billion fraud against the JAMB management.

According to the petition, the appointment of the current Director of Finance and Administration, Mufutao Bello, did not follow due process, even as it alleged of the agency’s violation of the government’s policy on the Treasury Single Account (TSA) use.