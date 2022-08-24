Sokoto government inaugurates committee on drug abuse, control

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday inaugurated a committee to control the alarming rate of drug abuse in the state.

Tambuwal said controlling the circulation of illicit drugs and consumption was necessary in view of the increasing number of youths going into drugs in the state.

”More worrisome is the involvement of married and single women in substance abuse, which is a negative trend that cannot be tolerated by any responsible society.

”Substance abuse is one of the major causes of the socioeconomic problems our state and country are facing today.

”These include the rising rate of crime and insecurity, ill health, lack of productivity in all sectors and poverty,” Tambuwal added.

The governor said that the committee was established through collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes.

Tambuwal commended retired Gen. Buba Marwa, the NDLEA Boss, for his relentless war against the drug cartels through daily arrests, seizures and convictions.

He expressed optimism that the efforts of the NDLEA would soon greatly minimise the problems of drugs ravaging the country.

Tambuwal said that the committee included members from security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, drug regulatory agencies, educationists, state and local government officials and Non Governmental Organizations.

He said that the state would also set up relevant bodies that would strategically enhance the implementation of the National Drug Control Master Plan.

Newsmen report that the committee’s term of reference include identifying types of drugs commonly abused in the state, the supply source and taking measures to block access to all such drugs.

”Identify all the illicit drug dealers with the view to arresting them with exhibits for prosecution and subsequent conviction.

”Identifying all the addicts in order to counsel and rehabilitate them.

“Take proactive measures that are needed to curtail the sale, distribution and use of illicit drugs and non-conventional drugs within Sokoto and environs.”

The committee, headed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, will advise government on the setting up of War Against Drug Abuse clubs in all schools in the state, as well as community drug free clubs at ward levels.

”They are required to also advise on how to harmonize activities of such clubs towards the common goal of realizing a drug-free society.”

Newsmen report that the committee would further advise government on resource mobilisation and public enlightenment campaigns on dangers of drug abuse and trafficking.

It would also design parameters for the establishment of drug rehabilitation centres by government and the private sector.

Newsmen report that the committee, which has 30 members drawn from relevant organisations, has the state Commandant of NDLEA, Mr Adamu Iro, as Secretary.