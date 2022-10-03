Sokoto governor orders state university lecturers to resume

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has ordered the Sokoto State University branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume classes or forfeit their salary forthwith.

The governor at the occasion commemorating the 62nd anniversary of Nigeria’s independence held in the state, challenged the branch of the union on the propriety of its members drawing their salary while being in cohorts with their federal counterparts.

He asked them to reconsider their position and go back to work, maintaining that the issues raised by ASUU branches in federal universities are not the same with what obtains in the state university.

The governor charged that if they have other issues, they should come forward with them, otherwise he will not pay them their salary until they go back to the classroom.

He admonished the branch to resume work if indeed they have the interest of the state and its students at heart, stressing that last month, he stopped the payment of their salary because he has been magnanimous enough by paying them more than five-month salary without work.