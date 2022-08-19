Soldier, two gunmen, civilian killed in Abia

There was pandemonium on Wednesday, at Ebem Ohafia, in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, when soldiers from the nearby 14 Brigade Headquarters, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks, Ohafia, engaged unknown gunmen in a gun duel. The incident led to the death of a soldier, two of the unknown gunmen and a young lady.

Reports have it that the unknown had trailed a soldier who was on muftty to an area and shot him dead.

Soldiers at the barracks were said to have been alerted about the incident and, in response to the distress message, they swiftly arrived at the scene.

It was gathered that immediately the soldiers arrived in the area, the unknown gunmen opened fire. The soldiers were said to have responded and, in the ensuing gun battle, two of the unknown gunmen were killed.

Also, a young lady, a shop owner in Ohafia, whose name was given as Miss Chinenye Ajunwa, from Amuta in Isuikwuato Local Government Area, and who was resident in Ohafia with her father, was hit by a stray bullet inside her shop during the gun duel, and she died instantly.

A brother to the late girl, who confirmed her death, said relatives of the deceased were totally pained over her death.

Reports claimed that the incident caused panic in the area, forcing some owners to close shops for fear of possible invasion of the community.

The Army Public Relations Officer (APRO), 14 Brigade, Lt. Innocent Omale, could not be reached for comments, but a source from the brigade who didn’t want his name in print, confirmed the incident.

The source said apart from killing of the two unknown gunmen, a pump action gun, cutlasses and two motorbikes belonging to the gunmen were recovered by the soldiers.