SON raises committee on ISO certification in education standards

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has inaugurated the National Technical Committee for the adoption and certification of education management standards.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at the inauguration of the Committee, the Director General of SON, Farouk Salim, said one of the challenges facing Nigeria has been attainment of international standards both in products and services delivery, hence, SON is aligning to best international practice.

“One of SON’s mandates is to support all businesses in determining the quality of products/services using; standardization, certifications and quality assurance.

As such our decision to adopt this international standard on educational organizations management system ISO 21001:2018 is apt at this time when we have opened our borders to all forms of trade with other African countries.

” It is important that we promote and sustain our learning institutions by ensuring that the services that are provided in our schools meet the needs of learners, promote equal opportunities for all students and earn the confidence and approval of learners’ sponsors in order to contribute their quota to national growth and development,” he said.

The Director General of SON, who was represented by Engr. Timothy Abner, Director Training services at the SON, added that although government is doing a lot to upgrade the standard of products and the education sector, there should be additional effort of adopting and establishing this international best practice which will assist Nigeria to always deliver globally recognised services and products in different sectors of the economy.

He added that the Committee is saddled with the responsibility of drawing up requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of educational organisations management systems.