South-South group urges greater cooperation of native residents in Lagos

The South-South indigenes in Lagos State have been called upon to unite for a greater advantage of bettering the lives of their people through empowerment opportunities that abound in Lagos.

Under the auspices of CREDAB People’s Association (coined from Cross Rivers, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa), a socio-cultural group for South-South people held her inaugural general assembly with over 800 participants in attendance during the weekend at the Oranmiyan Hall, Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Olorogun Goodie Ibru, a foremost businessman, who made the call while appraising the economy of Lagos and opportunities that lie within, expressed satisfaction at the creation and movement of the CREDAB People’s Association.

Ibru advised the South-South people in Lagos to take advantage of their numbers which run in millions to benefit the lives of the people resident in the state.

“Lagos is very strategic, the fifth largest economy in Africa, although some say it’s the third. Lagos is bigger than many states in the African Union. Lagos is a place to live in because it has a wonderful economy and the development is enormous. In the South-South, we have a lot of commonalities; we are endowed with natural resources, common culture, it is only natural that we get together and I am pleased that we are able to get together.”

“We can leverage our number of six million people that is very significant. If we want to raise money today to help members of the South-South in Lagos State and we get a contribution of one thousand naira per head, we will have six billion naira. That will empower our people in Lagos State.”

Ibru added: “The South-South, six states – all are members of the Niger Delta Oil Producing States. There are nine oil producing states, the other three being Ondo, Abia and Imo. If we partner with them, we make up 25 percent of Nigeria. That means that politically, we are very relevant. We can determine the political future of this country.”

Lagos Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, who also is the Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, revealed that the association was created about two years ago to give people of the South-South a platform to have a voice, as well as gain empowerment opportunities that abound.

Egube announced that the executives of the association have sought a partnership with Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) to log in over 150 registered members of the association for the free Lagos Health Insurance scheme.

“Today, CREDAB is happy to announce to us that because of the importance to the health systems and healthcare to our people, CREDAB has partnered with LASHMA on ILERA EKO to offer free healthcare insurance to over 150 registered members.”

He encouraged members of the association to tap into many of the programmes provided by the Lagos government like the LAGRIDE; empowerment schemes in the Ministries of Wealth Creation and Employment, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well, in Agriculture.

Lagos State government’s presence was well represented at the event with the likes of the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Yetunde Arobieke; representatives of her counterparts in Agriculture, Permanent Secretary, Olatokunbo Emokpae; Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Director, Poverty Alleviation Department, Oluwatoyin Salami, who made presentations to enlighten CREDAB members on the numerous benefits of the state government empowerment initiatives.

Prominent at the event were Professor Pat Utomi; Senior Pastor, Trinity Church, Pastor Ituah Igodalo, CREDAB National Coordinator, High Chief Lucky Oyakhere and other frontline leaders of South-South origin in Lagos.