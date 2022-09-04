Ex-SSG: We need someone better than Okezie Ikpeazu in Abia

Former Secretary to Abia State Government, Chief Chikwerendu Solomon Lawrence Nwosu, has said the State is yet to arrive at its expected developmental distinction thirty one years after its creation.

Nwosu stated this in an interview with newsmen last Thursday after he was conferred with a State Merit Award, in reaction to the level of the state’s development after creation, saying the state needed a little bit of further direction.

“Governor Ikpeazu has done his best, but we would need another governor that would replace him in 2023 to be better than him.

“The state has achieved. But, we are yet to arrive. We are distant from arrival. May we have a government that will usher in our arrival.”