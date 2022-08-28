Strike: ASUU advises Muhammadu Buhari to put up a strong team for negotiation

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan in resolving the ongoing strike.

Lecturers embarked on the industrial action on February 14, 2022, over the government’s inability to fully address the union’s demands.

The strike has now lasted for more than six months with the federal government, the Ministers of Education and Labour, finding it difficult to reach a resolution.

ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, in an interview with AIT’s Focus Nigeria, claimed Jonathan’s administration engaged the union in a 14-hour negotiation to resolve the issue.

He said, “Government should for once go the way of Goodluck Jonathan. And in one night, we had that meeting for 14 hours.

“Both sides were open, no class, no power, no sitting power, and we looked at all the issues and we resolved it within 14 hours.

“If this government can put out a strong team, if the president cannot be there, let him put a strong team together or people who are not part of those who are telling lies presently.

“People who love this country. They don’t have to be in government. If you can put this thing together and we meet to look at how we can resolve this national problem,” Osodeke said.