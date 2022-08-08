Strike: ASUU to petition NUC, ICPC over conduct of examination by Kaduna university management

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), says it will petition the Nigerian Universities Comission (NUC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) over conduct of examination by Kaduna State University (KASU) management amidst ongoing strike by the union.

This was contained in a statement on Monday in Kaduna by ASUU Kano Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Abdulkadir Muhammad.

Newsmen report that KASU, on May 23, said it would disqualify students with less than 75 per cent attendance from writing its second semester examination.

The varsity’s management had also on April 26, announced resumption of academic activities on May 9 for the continuation of the Second Semester 2020/2021 academic session amidst the ASUU strike.

Muhammad said the examinations should be re-conducted after following the due process and suspension of the ongoing sirike, otherwise, the Union will be left with no option but to write a petition to the NUC and the ICPC against the Management of KASU.

He said in order to maintain and raspect the sacred system of evaluation in the university system, all written examinations in KASU amidst the strike should be discarded.

He added that the ASUU, Kano Zone, met on Aug. 7 and deliberated on alleged intimidation against their members by the government due to the ongoing nationwide strike directed by the ASUU national body.

“The governor had threatened to sack all academic staff that went on strike in the branch as he usually does on similar matters,” he said.

Muhammad noted that ASUU as a union, had experienced similar threats in the past and that never deterred them from the struggles to salvage public universities from imminent collapse.

He restated their position on agreements reached on the demands, with timelines, by the Federal Government in the MoU and MoA signed willingly with ASUU in February 2019 and December, 2020.

He also noted that ASUU as a union, did not derive pleasure in the disruption of academic calendar and hindering students from graduating in good time.

“Strike action always comes as the Union’s last resort after exhausting all other options and consultative avenues,” he said.

Muhammad explained that KASU had benefited immensely from the TETFund interventions, revitalisation fund, staff development and provision of research grants, which were dividends of ASUU strikes.

He described KASU as one of the universities that could rightly be called TETFund University, noting that virtually all buildings in the university were constructed through TETFund interventions.

“It is therefore illogical for Governor El-Rufai to bluff that members of ASUU-KASU should either break away from the National strike or be sacked.”

Muhammed alleged that since issuance of the threat, their members had constantly been intimidated and coerced by the University Council and Management through opening of registers, conducting examinations, selective stoppage of Staff salaries, among others.

He stated that the theatrical exercises of KASU’s examinations, currently going on, was characterised by non-coverage course outlines, incomplete lecture contact hours, non-participation of lecturers who taught the courses, in the setting of the examination questions.

Muhammad said the union would not fold its arms while the University evaluation system was being bastardised and abused by the Management of KASU.

Muhammed called on their members in KASU to remain resolute and prosecute the strike to its logical conclusion.