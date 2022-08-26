Strike: Dapo Abiodun begs Nigerian government, ASUU to resolve impasse

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, urged the Federal Government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to find ways of resolving the crisis that led to the ongoing strike by ASUU in the interest of Nigerian students and the nation in general.

Abiodun, who said this at the inauguration of the Governing-Councils of the state-owned tertiary institutions, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, decried the prolonged strike, which according to him has done more harm to the nation’s education sector.

The governor said: “Let me add my voice for a quick resolution to the lingering crisis between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU. We can all see the effects in the unresolved crisis not only in our education system, but all sectors of our economy. These students are out of school and we all know that an idle mind is an available workshop for the devil.

“This is no more a matter of who is right or who is wrong, it is a matter of what is good for the youths of our nation. I, therefore, appeal to both sides to find a meeting point and resolve this crisis for the good of our youths and our nation in general.”

He, however, urged the newly inaugurated council members of the tertiary institutions in Ogun State to synergize with the management of their various institutions.

In his response, the Chairman, Governing-Council of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Professor Toyin Ashiru, hailed Governor Abiodun for giving them the opportunity to serve the state, promising that the governing boards of all the state owned schools would reinvigorate its internally generated revenue in order to reduce the financial burden off the state government.