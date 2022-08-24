Sule distributes 42 operational vehicles to security agencies, others

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Wednesday in Lafia distributed 42 operational vehicles to various security agencies in the state.

The governor at the handing over ceremony, said the gesture was part of the state government’s sustained support to security agencies.

According to him, security is one of the topmost priority of his administration, which is why he has continued to distribute vehicles to the security agencies in addition to other logistics support.

He listed the security agencies who benefited from the support to include Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Air Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Others include unconventional security outfits – hunters and Vigilance group of Nigeria.

The governor said no support could be deemed to be too much, considering roles the security agencies were vested with especially in safeguarding the people of the state.

He explained that the donated vehicles were specially modelled for security operational purposes as they could access the hinterlands and other difficult terrains to combat insecurity in all nooks and crannies of the state.

Sule also extended same gesture to religious bodies such as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI), as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to improve their operational duties.

He noted that since assumption of office, his administration had so far distributed 129 vehicles and motorcycles to security agencies and other bodies.

Responding on behalf of the security agencies, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adesina Soyemi, expressed gratitude to the governor for the gesture.

Soyemi, represented by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Shehu Nadada, promised to continue to do their jobs professionally to keep the state safe.

He also appealed to members of the public to always promptly volunteer useful information to security agencies to mitigate against incidents of crime and criminality in the state.